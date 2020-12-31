A US Air Force B-52H ‘Stratofortress’ from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota refuels. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Iran
Iran says Donald Trump plotting to fabricate ‘pretext for US war’
- ‘Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to fabricate pretext for war,’ Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted
- His remarks come ahead of the first anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on January 3
