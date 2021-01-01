UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: Reuters
United Nations
Iran execution of man convicted of murder at 16 years old draws condemnation from United Nations
- People convicted of crimes as juveniles have been executed regularly since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979
- Under Iran’s laws, the age for adulthood is determined by puberty, 15 for boys and nine for girls
Topic | United Nations
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: Reuters