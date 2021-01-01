The scene of an Islamic State attack targeting a bus transporting soldiers in Syria. Photo: SANA / AFP The scene of an Islamic State attack targeting a bus transporting soldiers in Syria. Photo: SANA / AFP
The scene of an Islamic State attack targeting a bus transporting soldiers in Syria. Photo: SANA / AFP

War and conflict

World /  Middle East

Islamic State claims responsibility for Syria bus ambush that killed 37 soldiers

  • A statement by IS’s propaganda arm Amaq said its fighters had ‘ambushed a bus transporting apostate Nusayri army elements’
  • The vehicle was targeted ‘with heavy weapons’ and ‘multiple explosive devices’, the statement said

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:24am, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The scene of an Islamic State attack targeting a bus transporting soldiers in Syria. Photo: SANA / AFP The scene of an Islamic State attack targeting a bus transporting soldiers in Syria. Photo: SANA / AFP
The scene of an Islamic State attack targeting a bus transporting soldiers in Syria. Photo: SANA / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE