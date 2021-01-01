A woman holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the killing of the top general in Tehran on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Qassem Soleimani’s killers will ‘not be safe on Earth’, Iran warns US
- Not even Trump was ‘immune from justice’, Iran’s judiciary chief says at an event to mark the first anniversary of the general’s assassination
- The two countries have twice come to the brink of war since June 2019, especially following the killing of Soleimani
