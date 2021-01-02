Lebanese security forces in Beirut, Lebanon, on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP
Middle East
New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire kills Syrian refugee in Lebanon
- Shooting guns and rifles into the air in celebration is common in some parts of Lebanon at events such as weddings and funerals
- A plane on the tarmac at Beirut’s airport was also hit as people near the southern Beirut neighbourhood fired in the air in celebration
Topic | Middle East
Lebanese security forces in Beirut, Lebanon, on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP