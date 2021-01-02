Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Iran National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA
US-Iran tensions
Iran warns nuclear inspectors it plans to enrich uranium 20 per cent, one step below weapons-grade
- Iran previously agreed to limit its enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief but US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal
- Iran’s announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of the US drone striking Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani
