Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Iran National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Iran National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iran warns nuclear inspectors it plans to enrich uranium 20 per cent, one step below weapons-grade

  • Iran previously agreed to limit its enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief but US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal
  • Iran’s announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of the US drone striking Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani

Associated Press
Updated: 3:08pm, 2 Jan, 2021

