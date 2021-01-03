Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses Israel of concocting a just cause for Washington to start a war against the Islamic Republic
- Zarif’s comments came after Iran’s military warned that it was prepared to defend itself and respond firmly to any US aggression
- Tensions between Iran and the US have resurged in recent weeks with Trump reviving threats against the Islamic Republic in his final weeks
