Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses Israel of concocting a just cause for Washington to start a war against the Islamic Republic

  • Zarif’s comments came after Iran’s military warned that it was prepared to defend itself and respond firmly to any US aggression
  • Tensions between Iran and the US have resurged in recent weeks with Trump reviving threats against the Islamic Republic in his final weeks

Associated Press
Updated: 6:46am, 3 Jan, 2021

