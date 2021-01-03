Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, centre, has skipped the Gulf Cooperation Council summits every years since 2017. Photo: AFP Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, centre, has skipped the Gulf Cooperation Council summits every years since 2017. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump

Gulf summit aims to ease tensions with Qatar, aid US in isolating Iran

  • Resolution of Gulf states’ dispute with Doha tops Tuesday’s meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the northwestern Saudi city of Al-Ula
  • A proposed deal would allow Qatari planes to fly over Saudi Arabia, while Qatar could agree to tone down the coverage of Saudi Arabia by its media

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:24am, 3 Jan, 2021

