Iraqis gather to mark the first anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Anti-US chants as thousands march in Baghdad on Qassem Soleimani killing anniversary

  • Thousands of mourners converged at the spot near Baghdad’s airport where a US drone strike killed Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Muhandis
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief vowed to respond to any ‘action the enemy takes’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:58pm, 3 Jan, 2021

