Iraqis gather to mark the first anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Anti-US chants as thousands march in Baghdad on Qassem Soleimani killing anniversary
- Thousands of mourners converged at the spot near Baghdad’s airport where a US drone strike killed Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Muhandis
- Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief vowed to respond to any ‘action the enemy takes’
