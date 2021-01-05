A man is seen walking inside the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, Iran. Photo: Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran handout via AFP A man is seen walking inside the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, Iran. Photo: Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran handout via AFP
Iran steps up uranium enrichment as US keeps aircraft carrier in Gulf

  • The step represents a key acceleration in the nation’s nuclear programme, and is the latest breach of a 2015 deal with international powers
  • President Hassan Rowhani is said to have ordered the move after the US delayed withdrawing the USS Nimitz, citing unspecified threats against Trump

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:53am, 5 Jan, 2021

