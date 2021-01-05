Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) arrive for an annual leaders summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December 2019. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via Reuters
Saudi Arabia opens borders with Qatar as Gulf rift eases
- The step is part of efforts to resolve a dispute that has split Qatar from its neighbours since 2017
- It comes just before regional leaders meet at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
