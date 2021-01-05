The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: EPA
Saudi crown prince greets Qatar emir as summit opens door to end to Gulf crisis
- Saudi Arabia led a coalition of countries in the Gulf and beyond that cut ties and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, claiming it was too close to Iran
- The US has intensified pressure for a resolution to what Doha calls a ‘blockade’, insisting Gulf unity is necessary to isolate Iran
