Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia sends oil prices soaring with surprise production cut
- The kingdom has pledged a unilateral cut of 1 million barrels a day in February and March, more than offsetting supply increases elsewhere
- Many investors were wrong-footed. West Texas Intermediate crude surged more than 5 per cent, rising above US$50 a barrel for the first time in months
