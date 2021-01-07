US President Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last January. Photo: AP US President Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last January. Photo: AP
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over Soleimani killing

  • The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction. It is unlikely to be carried out
  • Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike on Baghdad’s airport last January

Associated Press
Associated Press in Baghdad

Updated: 10:30pm, 7 Jan, 2021

