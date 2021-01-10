An officer gives flowers to a driver at a border crossing of Saudi Arabia with Qatar, after the two countries restored ties and opened borders on Saturday. Photo: Saudi Press Agency / Handout via Reuters An officer gives flowers to a driver at a border crossing of Saudi Arabia with Qatar, after the two countries restored ties and opened borders on Saturday. Photo: Saudi Press Agency / Handout via Reuters
An officer gives flowers to a driver at a border crossing of Saudi Arabia with Qatar, after the two countries restored ties and opened borders on Saturday. Photo: Saudi Press Agency / Handout via Reuters

Qataris begin entering Saudi Arabia via border crossing as years-long regional dispute ends

  • Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya on Saturday broadcast footage of Qatari cars entering the kingdom via the Salwa border crossing
  • Qatar said arrivals through its border crossing with Saudi Arabia starting on Saturday will undergo coronavirus-related measures

DPA
DPA

Updated: 4:43am, 10 Jan, 2021

