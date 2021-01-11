Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launches ‘The Line’, a green city in the kingdom’s Neom are. Photo: Saudi Royal Palace via AFP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveils car-free green city for future beyond oil
- The development will be a 170km-long belt called ‘The Line’, and is part of ‘Neom’, the US$500 billion crown jewel of the kingdom’s diversification effort
- The zero-emissions city will be ‘built around nature’, have no streets, and rely on ‘ultra-high-speed transit and autonomous mobility solutions’
