US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Houthis have “led a brutal campaign that has killed many people, continues to destabilise the region and denies Yemenis a peaceful solution to the conflict in their country”. Photo: AP
Yemen
US designates Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels as terrorists
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s last-minute move is in defiance of aid groups who fear it will worsen a humanitarian crisis
- His action could complicate Joe Biden’s promised efforts to restart diplomacy with Iran and to reassess the US alliance with Saudi Arabia
