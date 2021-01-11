Workers take a break on a construction site for an Israeli settlement in Jerusalem. Photo: AP
Israel’s Netanyahu orders hundreds of new settler homes in West Bank, days before Trump to leave office
- The Israeli prime minister is facing re-election on March 23, but has a strong right-wing challenge in the form of pro-settler candidate Gideon Saar
- Netanyahu is widely expected to make a series of plays for right-wing votes, including by bolstering his pro-settlement credentials, before the vote
