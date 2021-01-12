Adnan Oktar, a Turkish televangelist, was found guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offences. Photo: AP
Turkey sentences sex cult leader to over 1,000 years in jail
- Adnan Oktar was detained in 2018 for crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse of minors, fraud and attempted political and military espionage
- The Muslim TV televangelist preached creationism and conservative values but told a judge that he had close to 1,000 girlfriends
