Adnan Oktar, a Turkish televangelist, was found guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offences. Photo: AP

Turkey sentences sex cult leader to over 1,000 years in jail

  • Adnan Oktar was detained in 2018 for crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse of minors, fraud and attempted political and military espionage
  • The Muslim TV televangelist preached creationism and conservative values but told a judge that he had close to 1,000 girlfriends

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:45pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Adnan Oktar, a Turkish televangelist, was found guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offences. Photo: AP
