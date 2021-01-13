An Israeli air force fighter jet is seen flying at the Hatzerim Air Force base in Israel's Negev desert. Photo: AFP
Syrian conflict
Israel kills 23 in Syria raids targeting arms depots, military positions
- The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in eastern Syria overnight, in its second wave of raids in a week
- Among the dead were 16 militia fighters belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Lebanese Hezbollah and the Fatimid Brigade
