Israel kills 23 in Syria raids targeting arms depots, military positions

  • The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in eastern Syria overnight, in its second wave of raids in a week
  • Among the dead were 16 militia fighters belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Lebanese Hezbollah and the Fatimid Brigade

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:41pm, 13 Jan, 2021

