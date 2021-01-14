A nurse holds a shot of the CoronaVac vaccine, made by China’s Sinovac, currently on phase 3 clinical trials at Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Turkey approves China’s Sinovac vaccine for emergency use
- The country’s health minister and members of the country’s scientific advisory council received the first shots live on television
- Widely differing efficacy rates have been reported for the CoronaVac shot from clinical trials in Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia
