A member of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces heads out to the front line atop a military vehicle from Misrata, Libya in February 2020. Photo: Reuters A member of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces heads out to the front line atop a military vehicle from Misrata, Libya in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
UN says Libya transition talks moving ahead

  • The talks in Geneva have been taking place amid a heavy international push to reach a peaceful settlement to Libya’s civil war
  • An 18-member committee of representatives from Libya’s different regions has proposed voting on a three-member presidential council

Associated Press
Updated: 9:06pm, 17 Jan, 2021

