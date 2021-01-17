A member of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces heads out to the front line atop a military vehicle from Misrata, Libya in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
United Nations
UN says Libya transition talks moving ahead
- The talks in Geneva have been taking place amid a heavy international push to reach a peaceful settlement to Libya’s civil war
- An 18-member committee of representatives from Libya’s different regions has proposed voting on a three-member presidential council
