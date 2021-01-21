The site of one of the explosions in a central Baghdad market on Thursday. Photo: EPA The site of one of the explosions in a central Baghdad market on Thursday. Photo: EPA
The site of one of the explosions in a central Baghdad market on Thursday. Photo: EPA
At least 32 killed as twin suicide bombings rock Iraqi capital of Baghdad

  • The rare attack hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis
  • No one immediately took responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi military officials said it was the work of Islamic State

Associated Press
Associated Press in Baghdad

Updated: 11:39pm, 21 Jan, 2021

