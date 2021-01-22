Cars drive on an unlit street during a blackout in Tehran on January 20. Photo: AP
Iran goes after bitcoin farms as power blackouts intensify
- Authorities launched a crackdown on bitcoin processing centres which use huge amounts of electricity following a series of power outages across the country
- But miners say the decision to close down bitcoin farms operating legally seems designed to deflect concerns about Iran’s repeated blackouts
Topic | Iran
Cars drive on an unlit street during a blackout in Tehran on January 20. Photo: AP