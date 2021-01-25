Dr Abdel Menoim Selim and nurse Ahmed Hamdan Zayed, the first two Egyptians to receive China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, at Abou Khalifa hospital in Ismailia, Egypt on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Egypt launches programme using China’s Sinopharm vaccine
- Sinopharm’s shot relies on a tested technology, using a dead virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to polio immunisations
- Health Minister Hala Zayed said they would prioritise vaccinating health care workers in 40 hospitals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Dr Abdel Menoim Selim and nurse Ahmed Hamdan Zayed, the first two Egyptians to receive China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, at Abou Khalifa hospital in Ismailia, Egypt on Sunday. Photo: Reuters