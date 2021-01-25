Israeli police officers stand guard next to burning rubbish during clashes with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Bnei Brak, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Israel bans international flights to curb virus spread amid lockdown clashes
- The ban on flights will come into force from Monday at 10pm GMT and last until the end of January, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- The country’s borders have largely been closed to foreigners during the pandemic, with only Israeli passport holders allowed entry
