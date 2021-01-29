Iraqi security forces are seen at the site of an explosion in a Baghdad used clothes market on January 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iraq kills top Islamic State commander, a week after deadly Baghdad blasts
- The death of Abu Yasar al-Issawi, the Isis chief in Iraq, was announced on Twitter by the country’s prime minister
- At least 32 people died and over 100 were injured in twin suicide bombings at a busy open-air market in Baghdad last week
Topic | Iraq
Iraqi security forces are seen at the site of an explosion in a Baghdad used clothes market on January 21. Photo: EPA-EFE