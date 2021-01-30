A view of Dubai’s city skyline and the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa. Photo: AP
Expat’s dream? United Arab Emirates offers path to citizenship for select foreigners
- Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed says offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families
- Hereditary rulers in country’s seven emirates, which include Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will be able to nominate those they feel are worthy of citizenship
Topic | Middle East
