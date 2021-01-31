A fragment of purple fabric excavated from the Timna Valley, an ancient copper production district, in southern Israel. Photo: HO / Israel Antiquities Authority / AFP
‘Royal purple’ fabric scraps from King David era found at ancient copper mine in Israel
- It was the first time purple-dyed Iron Age textiles had been found in Israel or the Levant, the Israel Antiquities Authority said
- The colour purple was associated with royalty, nobility and priests and the dye ‘often cost more than gold’
