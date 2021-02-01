A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
World /  Middle East

Car bombs kill 12, including seven civilians, in Turkish-held north Syria

  • Such bombings regularly hit areas of northern Syria held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies
  • Syria’s war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:07am, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE