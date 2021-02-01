A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
Car bombs kill 12, including seven civilians, in Turkish-held north Syria
- Such bombings regularly hit areas of northern Syria held by Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies
- Syria’s war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011
Topic | War and conflict
A man carrying a child walks past burning objects at the scene of a car explosion in the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA