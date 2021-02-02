Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday. Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry handout via Reuters
Iran hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse with US
- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell could ‘choreograph’ a return to the agreement abandoned by Donald Trump
- Tehran and Washington each want the other side to be the first to resume compliance with the arrangement
Topic | US-Iran tensions
