International Criminal Court clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions

  • The ICC ruled that its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied in the 1967 war, a decision welcomed by Palestinians and decried by PM Netanyahu
  • Palestinians have asked court to look into Israeli actions during its 2014 war against militants in the Gaza Strip, as well as its construction of settlements

Associated Press
Updated: 5:56am, 6 Feb, 2021

A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
