A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
International Criminal Court clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions
- The ICC ruled that its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied in the 1967 war, a decision welcomed by Palestinians and decried by PM Netanyahu
- Palestinians have asked court to look into Israeli actions during its 2014 war against militants in the Gaza Strip, as well as its construction of settlements
