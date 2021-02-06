Foreign Minister Javad Zarif of Iran said that “time was running out” for the US to return to the nuclear accord. Photo: AFP
Iran says clock ticking on US to return to nuclear deal
- Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says government will harden its stance against Washington if sanctions are not eased by February 21
- The warning came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Iran issue with his British, French and German counterparts
