Rescue teams scan the Mediterranean Sea a the site of a massive explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon on August 4, 2020. Photo: AP
German firm to remove hazardous materials stored at Beirut port

  • The decision to remove the material followed the August 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate
  • The blast killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000, and destroyed parts of Lebanon’s capital

Associated Press
Updated: 12:41am, 7 Feb, 2021

