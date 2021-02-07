Rescue teams scan the Mediterranean Sea a the site of a massive explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon on August 4, 2020. Photo: AP
German firm to remove hazardous materials stored at Beirut port
- The decision to remove the material followed the August 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate
- The blast killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000, and destroyed parts of Lebanon’s capital
Topic | Middle East
