Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: SalamPix / Abaca Press / TNS
Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal, saying US must lift sanctions before Tehran rejoins
- Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, denouncing it as one-sided in Iran’s favour, and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy
- In an interview, President Joe Biden said ‘no’ when asked whether Washington would lift sanctions to get Tehran to the negotiating table
Topic | Iran
