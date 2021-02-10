Attendees talk during an event in Dubai on Tuesday to celebrate the Hope probe entering Mars orbit. Photo: Reuters
UAE’s Hope probe enters Mars orbit in historic flight
- The spacecraft has begun circling the red planet in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission
- Two more craft from the US and China are following close behind, set to arrive at Mars over the next few days
Topic | Space
