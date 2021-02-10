Aleph Farms’ technology prints living cells that are incubated to grow, differentiate and interact to acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak. Photo: Aleph Farms/Technion-Israel Institute of Technology handout Aleph Farms’ technology prints living cells that are incubated to grow, differentiate and interact to acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak. Photo: Aleph Farms/Technion-Israel Institute of Technology handout
Israel’s Aleph Farms unveils 3D-printed ribeye steak

  • The lab-grown meat product ‘incorporates muscle and fat similar to its slaughtered counterpart’, the firm says
  • It was cultivated using ‘bio-printing’ and real cow cells that are incubated to grow and acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:36am, 10 Feb, 2021

