Aleph Farms’ technology prints living cells that are incubated to grow, differentiate and interact to acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak. Photo: Aleph Farms/Technion-Israel Institute of Technology handout
Israel’s Aleph Farms unveils 3D-printed ribeye steak
- The lab-grown meat product ‘incorporates muscle and fat similar to its slaughtered counterpart’, the firm says
- It was cultivated using ‘bio-printing’ and real cow cells that are incubated to grow and acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak
Topic | Food and agriculture
