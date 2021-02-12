Turkish riot police stand guard as Uygurs protest near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesting Uygurs in Turkey demand release of relatives allegedly held in China
- Around 200 protesters held up pictures of missing family members and chanted ‘China Stop Genocide’ near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul
- About 50,000 Uygurs are living in Turkey, many of whom fled the crackdown in China
Topic | Turkey
