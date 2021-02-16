Security forces gather following a rocket attack in Arbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Iraq rocket attack kills contractor, wounding US soldier and 5 others
- At least three rockets were fired in the direction of the airport at Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region
- This the first such strike on a Western military or diplomatic installation in the country in nearly two months
