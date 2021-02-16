Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023. File photo: DPA Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023. File photo: DPA
Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023. File photo: DPA
Saudi Arabia
World /  Middle East

Saudi Arabia pressures foreign companies to move Middle East headquarters to kingdom

  • Foreign firms without regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia will not win government contracts
  • Kingdom sets 2024 deadline in bold move that could escalate business competition in the region

Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:05pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023. File photo: DPA Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023. File photo: DPA
Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023. File photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE