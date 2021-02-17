Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai's ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai's ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP
Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa says she fears for her life while held ‘hostage’ in villa

  • New footage has surfaced of the ruler’s daughter, who has not been seen in public since a failed attempt to flee the emirate in March 2018
  • The undated videos were broadcast as Latifa’s friends voiced concern that secret messages from her have stopped coming

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:31am, 17 Feb, 2021

