Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP
UN rights body to ‘raise’ case of Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa with UAE
- Sheikha Latifa tried to flee Dubai in 2018 but was detained by commandos in a boat off India, and was not heard from until Tuesday
- The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says it will ‘raise these new developments with the UAE’
Topic | Middle East
