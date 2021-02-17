Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP
Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

UN rights body to ‘raise’ case of Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa with UAE

  • Sheikha Latifa tried to flee Dubai in 2018 but was detained by commandos in a boat off India, and was not heard from until Tuesday
  • The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says it will ‘raise these new developments with the UAE’

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:59pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP
Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai‘s ruler is seen in a video screen grab provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based advocacy group. Photo: Detained in Dubai via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE