Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine significantly reduces transmission, Israeli studies find

  • A study by the Israeli Health Ministry and the US firm found the vaccine reduces infection in symptomatic cases by 93.7 per cent
  • The findings are among the first to suggest a vaccine may stop the spread of the coronavirus and not just prevent people getting ill

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:15pm, 19 Feb, 2021

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Bloomberg
