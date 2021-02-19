A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Bloomberg
Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine significantly reduces transmission, Israeli studies find
- A study by the Israeli Health Ministry and the US firm found the vaccine reduces infection in symptomatic cases by 93.7 per cent
- The findings are among the first to suggest a vaccine may stop the spread of the coronavirus and not just prevent people getting ill
