An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP
An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Middle East

Dubai’s Princess Latifa ‘being cared for at home’, ruling family say

  • ‘Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals,’ the family said
  • Dubai’s ruling family also said footage broadcast by the BBC on the princess’s plight were ‘not reflective of the actual position’

Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:14am, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP
An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE