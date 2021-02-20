An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP
Dubai’s Princess Latifa ‘being cared for at home’, ruling family say
- ‘Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals,’ the family said
- Dubai’s ruling family also said footage broadcast by the BBC on the princess’s plight were ‘not reflective of the actual position’
Topic | Royalty
An image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai speaking into a mobile phone camera. Photo: AP