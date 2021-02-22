Libya’s interior minister Fathi Bashagha gives a press conference in the Tunisian capital of Tunis in December 2019. Photo: AFP
Libya interior minister Fathi Bashagha escapes assassination attempt
- One attacker was killed and two arrested after the minister’s motorcade was ‘fired on from an armoured car’ on the motorway near Tripoli
- The incident sparked fears of resurgent violence despite UN-led peace efforts in the country
