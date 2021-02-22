International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi speaks to reporters at the airport in Vienna after returning from Tehran on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran strikes deal with UN nuclear watchdog as Tehran prepares to cut inspections
- Both sides agreed to continue ‘necessary’ monitoring after a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi
- Biden has said he is ready to talk about the US and Iran returning to a troubled 2015 nuclear pact, but both sides are at odds over who makes the first move
Topic | US-Iran tensions
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi speaks to reporters at the airport in Vienna after returning from Tehran on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE