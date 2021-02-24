A six-month-old green sea turtle is cleaned at Israel’s Sea Turtle Rescue Centre in Michmoret on Tuesday after being covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: AP
In Israel, mayo provides miracle for endangered turtles after devastating oil spill
- Rescuers are treating animals ‘full of tar’ after an ‘ecological disaster’ sees beaches covered in the sticky substance
- Feeding the turtles mayonnaise helps break down the tar and flush it out of their digestive tracts
