A six-month-old green sea turtle is cleaned at Israel’s Sea Turtle Rescue Centre in Michmoret on Tuesday after being covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: AP
In Israel, mayo provides miracle for endangered turtles after devastating oil spill

  • Rescuers are treating animals ‘full of tar’ after an ‘ecological disaster’ sees beaches covered in the sticky substance
  • Feeding the turtles mayonnaise helps break down the tar and flush it out of their digestive tracts

Associated Press
Updated: 1:19am, 24 Feb, 2021

