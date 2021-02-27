Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in October 2018. Photo: AFP
Saudi prince approved killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, declassified US report reveals
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‘approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,’ the report said
- Washington is widely expected to impose new sanctions on Saudis seen as connected to the prince
Topic | Saudi Arabia
