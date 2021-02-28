Houthi fighters ride on a truck in Sana’a, Yemen, earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Saudi Arabia thwarts Houthi missile attack on capital Riyadh: military
- Fragments of the missile scattered over several Riyadh neighbourhoods, damaging at least one home but no casualties were reported
- The Iran-backed Houthis have escalated their attacks while they step up an offensive to seize the Saudi-backed Yemeni government’s last stronghold
Topic | Saudi Arabia
