Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Police attacked with stones at Jewish costume festival Purim in Israel

  • Purim is commemorated with the wearing of fancy dress costumes, donating food for feasts – and drinking to excess
  • The festival is drawn from the biblical Book of Esther’s account of how the Jews were spared genocide in ancient Persia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:28am, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE