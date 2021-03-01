Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
Police attacked with stones at Jewish costume festival Purim in Israel
- Purim is commemorated with the wearing of fancy dress costumes, donating food for feasts – and drinking to excess
- The festival is drawn from the biblical Book of Esther’s account of how the Jews were spared genocide in ancient Persia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP